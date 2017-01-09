Manny Ramirez To Make Comeback In Japan

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com/AP) — Manny Ramirez is making his long-awaited comeback to the baseball diamond — in Japan.

Ramirez, 44, has agreed to terms with the Kochi Fighting Dogs of Japan’s independent Shikoku Island League.

ESPN posted a photo late Sunday showing the former Major League Baseball star in his new uniform.

Manny Ramírez fue presentado esta noche por el club Kochi Fighting Dogs de la Liga Independiente Japonesa de Shikok… pic.twitter.com/CUXZCFmLTJ — ESPN_Beisbol (@ESPN_Beisbol) January 9, 2017

The four-team Japanese independent league is based in Shikoku, the smallest and least populous of Japan’s four main islands.

The Dominican-American slugger last played for Taiwan’s Rhinos in 2013, .hitting .352 with eight home runs and 43 RBIs.

Ramirez’s wife, Juliana, told TMZ last month that he has been training “extremely hard” for his comeback.

A video of Ramirez in a batting cage last month seemed to confirm Ramirez was preparing to play again — and that he still has some pop in his bat.

Even after all these years, the ball just sounds different coming off Manny's bat. pic.twitter.com/PDX1RhbwpN — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) December 22, 2016

Ramirez finished his 19-season major league career with a .312 batting average, 555 home runs and 1,831 RBIs. A 12-time All-Star, Ramirez helped the Boston Red Sox win World Series titles in 2004 and ’07, the first for the franchise since 1918.

On the Hall of Fame ballot for the first time this year, Ramirez was suspended for 50 games in 2009 while with the Los Angeles Dodgers for using a banned female fertility drug.

He retired in 2011 rather than face a 100-game suspension after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance. He applied for reinstatement that December, and his suspension for the second failed test was cut from 100 games.

Some social media users pointed out the similarities between Ramirez’s overseas comeback and the plot of “Mr. Baseball,” in which Tom Selleck’s character is traded to a Japanese club in the twilight of his baseball career.

Mr. Baseball Part 2 https://t.co/fN7fjFBW0k — Chuck Nowlin (@ChuckNowlinWZLX) January 9, 2017

(TM and © Copyright 2016 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2015 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)