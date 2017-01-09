Travel Delays Expected During Vice President Joe Biden’s Visit To LA

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Travel delays are expected Monday during Vice President Joe Biden’s visit to Los Angeles.
Authorities urged motorists to avoid the following areas:
— Hilgard and Lindbrook avenues between Le Conte Avenue and Westwood Boulevard from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.
— Wilshire Boulevard between Malcolm Avenue and South Sepulveda Boulevard from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.
— Imperial Highway between North Sepulveda Boulevard and Vista Del Mar from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.
— Hilgard Avenue will remain closed between Le Conte and Weyburn avenues until 10 a.m.
— Malcolm Avenue will remain closed between Le Conte and Weyburn avenues until 10 a.m.
— North Palm Drive will remain closed south of Sunset Boulevard and north of Elevado Avenue from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
