Huntington Beach Police Officers Fatally Shoot Aggressive Dog

HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA.com) — Officers fatally shot a dog they say attacked them as they tried to detain his owner on suspicion of vandalism.
The officers were responding to calls of a man “hitting cars and throwing things around” in the 16000 block of 14th Street in Sunset Beach at 11:22 p.m. Sunday, Huntington Beach police spokeswoman Officer Jennifer Marlatt said.
The officers arrived on the scene and confirmed that vandalism had taken place and that the man had assaulted someone, but when they tried to question him, but he refused to cooperate, Marlatt said. As the man was being arrested, his dog bit one of the officers.
She says an attempt to use a stun gun on the aggressive dog was unsuccessful, and when it continued to “go after the officers,” one of them opened fire and fatally wounded the animal.
The officer who was bitten was treated and released from an area hospital, Marlatt said.
The suspect, whose name was not immediately released, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.
