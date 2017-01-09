Homeless Man Possibly Stranded In Gardena Flood Control Channel

GARDENA (CBSLA.com) — Firefighters are scouring a flood control channel in Gardena for a homeless man who may have become stranded in the rain-swollen water.
The initial report of a person in the Dominguez Channel was made at 5:27 a.m., but firefighters who responded to the scene found no one in the water. A woman who told authorities she had been in the water but was able to get out and was found later at a nearby McDonalds restaurant.
The woman said her boyfriend may still be in the channel, near the 1200 block of Cassidy Street in the Gardena area.
She was taken to Gardena Memorial Hospital for medical evaluation, while police are rerouting traffic from the area of Artesia Boulevard and Vermont Avenue during the search, which continues.