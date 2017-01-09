Candy Giant Buys LA-Based Pet Health Care Company VCA In $7.7B Deal

January 9, 2017 7:55 AM
Filed Under: Los Angeles, Mars Inc., VCA

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mars is buying the pet health care company VCA in a deal valued at around $7.7 billion.

Mars will pay $93 for each share of VCA Inc. That’s a 31 percent premium to the Los Angeles company’s Friday closing price of $70.77.

The companies said Monday that the deal also includes $1.4 billion in debt.

VCA’s stock is surging more than 28 percent before the opening bell.

VCA has nearly 800 animal hospitals and 60 diagnostic laboratories in the U.S. and Canada.

Mars Inc., based in McLean, Virginia, is the food and drinks company that owns the Wrigley brand, and it also has a pet care division. VCA will operate as a separate unit of Mars’ pet care business.

The deal still needs approval from VCA shareholders.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia