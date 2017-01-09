BREAKING: Police In Pursuit Of Attempted Murder Suspect

January 9, 2017 11:04 PM

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Police are pursing a man wanted for attempted murder in the San Fernando Valley.

Police confirmed they are chasing Marcos Tulio Flores, described as a documented gang member, and is suspected of shooting the 36-year-old victim in the 17500 block of Gilmore Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The chase started around 10:40 p.m. Monday night and was mostly on Sherman Way. The driver came to stops several times and taunted police.  It then headed on the freeway near the 101 and 405.

The victim Flores allegedly shot was struck in the upper body and remains hospitalized in critical condition, police said.

A motive for the shooting has not been disclosed.

Flores is Hispanic, 5-feet-7 inches tall, weighs about 180 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

A file photo of Marcos Tulio Flores, who is wanted in the shooting of his sister-in-law on Jan. 8, 2016, in Van Nuys, Calif. (Credit: Los Angeles Police Department)

