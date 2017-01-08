Where To Eat, Shop, Play And Drink In Sherman Oaks

Just off the 405 and 101 freeway interchange, Sherman Oaks may exist over the hill, but don’t let that fool you. The San Fernando Valley city has seen a multitude of bars and restaurants opening on Ventura Blvd. lately, which has led to a revival to the city. From shopping, eating, activities, bars and much more, there is something to do for just about anyone.

Where To Shop



Sherman Oaks Galleria

15301 Ventura Blvd.

Sherman Oaks, CA 91403

(818) 382-4100

www.shermanoaksgalleria.com 15301 Ventura Blvd.Sherman Oaks, CA 91403(818) 382-4100 The Sherman Oaks Galleria, located right off the intersection of the 101 and the 405 freeways, is at the center of entertainment, dining, health and beauty in the San Fernando Valley. The Arclight Sherman Oaks is a premier movie going experience, with state-of-the-art sight & sound technology, reserved stadium seating, and many top movies on offer throughout the year. If you’re hungry after shopping, they offer dining too, which focused around restaurants like The Cheesecake Factory, PF Changs, and Buffalo Wild Wings. The Galleria also evolved into a health and beauty oasis with 24 Hour Fitness, Burke Williams Day Spa, European Wax Center, and Sugar & Co Nail Parlor.



American Vintage

14438 Ventura Blvd

Sherman Oaks, CA 91423

(818) 788-4854 14438 Ventura BlvdSherman Oaks, CA 91423(818) 788-4854 For those who love a good vintage store with clothes from ages past, Sherman Oaks is the perfect place to visit. Here, you’ll find American Vintage, which offers some of the best and most affordable vintage clothing. From 70’s dresses and 80’s prom dresses to 50’s gowns, vintage tee’s and much more, they have tons to look through to find the perfect gem. The store also offers shoes, handbags, belts, costumes for Halloween, fur coats, masks, jewelry and much more.

Fun Activities



Sherman Oaks Castle Park

4989 Sepulveda Blvd.

Sherman Oaks, CA 91403

(818) 756-9459

www.laparks.org 4989 Sepulveda Blvd.Sherman Oaks, CA 91403(818) 756-9459 Sherman Oaks Castle Park offers great family fun for kids of all ages, or those wanting to act like a child again. Visitors can play miniature golf, partake in classic arcade games, hit some balls at the batting cages and do much more. Their miniature golf course features three unique 18-hole courses challenging all ages with exciting obstacles. From the ever-competitive air hockey and skee ball to driving and shooting games, experience a wide selection of fun and exciting games. And if you want to test your swing, Castle Park offers baseball cages with speeds from 40 mph to 80 mph along with low arc, high arc and a 60 mph fast-pitch softball cage.



Ultrazone® Laser Tag

14622 Ventura blvd #208

Sherman Oaks, CA 91403

(818) 789-6620

www.zonehead.com 14622 Ventura blvd #208Sherman Oaks, CA 91403(818) 789-6620 Ultrazone® Sherman Oaks, a premier laser tag facility in Los Angeles, is serious fun for all ages. Strap on a vest, step into the darkened maze illuminated by laser and bright neon colors and become immersed trying to guard your base, attack others and defeat your foes. Whether you play just one 12-minute game or are keen on beating your high score and winning the round for your team, guests can also enjoy a myriad of fun arcade games.



House of Billiards

14662 Ventura Blvd

Sherman Oaks, CA 91403

(818) 995-1841

www.thehouseofbilliards.com 14662 Ventura BlvdSherman Oaks, CA 91403(818) 995-1841 House of Billiards opened in 1979 in Sherman Oaks and ever since has been the go-to place to play billiards in the San Fernando Valley. With 20 pool tables, a large selection of rotating craft beers, 13 TV’s and other assorted games, it is the perfect place to come unwind with friends. Open seven days a week, come for their weekly specials and enjoy a competitive game and stay away from that pesky 8-ball!

Where To Eat



Anajak Thai

14704 Ventura Blvd.

Sherman Oaks, CA 91403

(818) 501-4201

www.anajakthai.com 14704 Ventura Blvd.Sherman Oaks, CA 91403(818) 501-4201 Anajak Thai opened in 1981 in the center of the Sherman Oaks Business district on Ventura Boulevard and has been abuzz ever since. The Thai staple is a beehive during lunchtime as guests pack in the small restaurant to dine on bold Bangkok style food in a warm atmosphere. The original owner, Chef Ricky’s specialties include Panang curry, Thai BBQ chicken, his famous Ribs and coconut chicken soup. The Pad Thai is delicious as well!



Mistral

13422 Ventura Blvd.

Sherman Oaks, CA 91423

(818) 981-6650

www.mistralrestaurant.com 13422 Ventura Blvd.Sherman Oaks, CA 91423(818) 981-6650 Since the 80’s, Mistral, an elegantly small but popular Sherman Oaks bistro, has served French fare in and old European atmosphere. Owner, Henri Abergel and Maitre D’, Raul Arroyo along with Mistral’s seasoned and experienced staff oversee each diners experience which keeps people continually coming back for more. Their menu consists of seasonally inspired daily specials which complement favorites like the New York Steak “Au Poivre” with a curated wine list inclusive of ample by the glass selections.



Hamptons818

14917 Ventura Blvd.

Sherman Oaks, CA 91403

(818) 501-2700

www.hamptons818.com 14917 Ventura Blvd.Sherman Oaks, CA 91403(818) 501-2700 Hamptons818 opened in 2016 on Ventura Boulevard bringing a casual, beachy glamour of the Hamptons to the San Fernando Valley. Serving breakfast, lunch and dinner, the restaurants cozy and comforting vibe allows guests to year-round summertime vibes and good food. Signature items include their Lobster Roll and their Bloody Mary and Vibe Berry cocktail.



Boneyard Bistro

13539 Ventura Blvd.

Sherman Oaks, CA 91423

(818) 906-7427

www.boneyardbistro.com 13539 Ventura Blvd.Sherman Oaks, CA 91423(818) 906-7427 Boneyard Bistro is a classic BBQ joint with modern twists from Executive Chef and Owner Aaron Robins, and Chef de Cuisine Erica Abell. Known for its BBQ ribs and eclectic bistro menu featuring items like the Famous House Cured & Double Hickory Smoked Bacon Building Blocks and Kobe Beef Chili Filled Donuts, the restaurant also has a beverage program helmed by Rory Snipes. Beverage highlights include 42 taps and 125+ craft and reserve bottles of beer, in addition to extensive lists of bourbon, whiskey, scotch, and wine including 70+ Zinfandels.



Other Top Restaurants Other top restaurants in Sherman Oaks include: Carnival Restaurant, a family owned and operated Lebanese cuisine restaurant, Blu Jam Café, the American café serving creative & Euro-accented breakfasts served all day, Le Petit Restaurant, Café Bizou and Ramen Room.

Where To Grab A Drink



Augustine Wine Bar

13456 Ventura Blvd.

Sherman Oaks, CA 91423

(818) 990-0938

www.augustinewinebar.com 13456 Ventura Blvd.Sherman Oaks, CA 91423(818) 990-0938 Designed by one of its owners David Gibbs, a 30-year musician turned wine guy, Augustine Wine Bar is the spot in Sherman Oaks for wine amid vintage décor. While enjoying a great glass of wine, you are put in a timeless state of mind, recalling the past with a radio motif throughout the bar, which pays homage to the fact that the location was originally built in 1941 to be a radio repair shop. In addition to their printed wine list which include 60 wines by the glass, they offer nightly rare and vintage wines by the glass from our collection. Since opening, the oldest wine they have poured by the glass is from 1860.



Blue Dog Beer Tavern

4524 Saugus Ave.

Sherman Oaks, CA 91403

(818) 990-2583

www.bluedogbeertavern.com 4524 Saugus Ave.Sherman Oaks, CA 91403(818) 990-2583 Serving a constantly refreshing collection of artisan craft beers from around the world and in-house ground gourmet burgers, Blue Dog Beer Tavern has been a local neighborhood favorite for over 7 years. There are 8 ​taps in total, which include ​North Coast Scrimshaw, Old Rasputin, Chimay White and Green Flash West Coast IPA along with a rotating variety of beers. Customers have grown to love the tail-wagging happy ambience – dogs are welcome on the patio and their photos adorn the interior walls of the 1940s-era California bungalow – and casual vibe to grab a drink with six television screens to watch their favorite sports.



The Local Peasant

14058 Ventura Blvd.

Sherman Oaks, CA 91423

(818) 501-0234

www.thelocalpeasant.com 14058 Ventura Blvd.Sherman Oaks, CA 91423(818) 501-0234 The Local Peasant is a neighborhood favorite pub for locals featuring chef driven American bistro style food prepared daily with the best locally sourced ingredients, rotating craft beers, craft cocktails, and locally sourced wines. Pair any of their menu favorites like the Peasant Burger or Mac & Cheese with one of their curated craft beer flights, specialty cocktails, classic cocktails, or even bottled specialty sodas.



the Sherman

14633 Ventura Blvd.

Sherman Oaks, CA 91403

(818) 485-2200

www.theshermanla.com 14633 Ventura Blvd.Sherman Oaks, CA 91403(818) 485-2200 the Sherman is an upscale eatery offering American cuisine with a focus on fresh and sustainable ingredients, featuring a full-service bar, a varied wine collection and an extensive list of specialty cocktails. The modern barn with high ceilings and an urban yet rustic décor, serves hand-crafted cocktails with twists on time honored classics, while offering Sherman originals created to partner with their diverse specialty dishes. They also offer a wide variety of premium craft beers with a spotlight on the top local brewers and weekly specials on drinks, two different new drinks every week, and food.



Other Top Bars Sherman Oaks offers a myriad of other top bars, including The Woodman, which is a favorite for happy hour and its beautiful interior, The Tipsy Cow, and Sherman Oaks’ favorite dive The Chimneysweep Lounge. Related Best Bars In Sherman Oaks

Visit One Of The Last Newstands



Sherman Oaks Newstand On the corner of Beverly Glen and Ventura Blvd. is one of the last long-standing newsstands in the greater Los Angeles area. The 24-hour stand has a vast array of magazines, newspapers, DVDs and much more and takes both cash and credit card.