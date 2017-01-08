Water Main Break Shuts Down Major Sherman Oaks Roadway

SHERMAN OAKS (CBSLA.com) — A water main break in Sherman Oaks Sunday morning left eight commercial customers without water service until the evening.
A 12-inch water main broke at Sepulveda and Ventura boulevards at about 10 a.m., according to the Department of Water and Power. The water was not shut off until 11:45 a.m.
Repairs were not expected to be completed until at least 6 p.m., the DWP said.
The break shut down Sepulveda Boulevard between Ventura Boulevard and Dickens Street. The northbound 405 Freeway offramp to Venura Boulevard was also closed.
The cause of the break was not confirmed.
