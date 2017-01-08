Police: Party Bus Riders Rob Huntington Beach 7-Eleven

January 8, 2017
HUNTINGTON BEACH

HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA.com) – Dozens of people aboard a party bus were interrogated by police after some of them may have taken part in a robbery and assault at a 7-Eleven convenience store in Huntington Beach late Saturday night.

Eighty people aboard the bus were interviewed, but only two were arrested, Huntington police reported.

The alleged robbery occurred just after 11 p.m. at a 7-Eleven at 706 Pacific Coast Hwy. The clerk told CBS2 that a large group from the party bus came into the store and appeared to be stealing items. When he tried to confront them, two men shoved him.

According to police, the group then boarded the bus and drove north on the PCH. Responding officers found the bus and stopped it a short time later.

Do the large number of people aboard, other agencies were called in to assist Huntington police. Each person was brought off the bus, detained and interrogated. Seven loaded handguns were found on the bus, police said.

After interviewing everyone aboard, two men in their 20s were arrested on robbery charges. Everyone else was released. The investigation is ongoing, however.

Police said the bus had come from Los Angeles area and was on a bar tour of the area.

