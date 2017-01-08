LAFD Rescues Transient From LA River Near Cypress Park

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) – Authorities said the Los Angeles Fire Department rescued a transient from the LA River near Cypress Park Sunday.
The unidentified 30-year-old man was taken to a hospital for evaluation, officials said.
The man was found trapped around 12:30 p.m. near 2455 N. Shoredale Ave. by firefighters, said fire department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart.
It’s unclear how or why the man ended up in the water, Stewart said.
Firefighters using a boat pulled the man into the boat and took him to safety before taking him to the hospital, Stewart added.
