Gas-Price Protests Shut Down San Ysidro Border Briefly Again

January 8, 2017 9:06 PM

SAN YSIDRO (CBSLA.com) — The United States-Mexican border in San Ysidro was shut down again briefly Sunday due to the ongoing gas-price increase protests.

At around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, traffic on the I-5 heading into Mexico on the U.S. side of the border at San Ysidro was diverted eastbound to the Otay Mesa port of entry by the California Highway Patrol at the request of Mexican officials.

All lanes were reopened around 7:30 p.m.

A protest against Mexico’s 20 percent gasoline price hike turned violent Saturday after a lone protester drove his truck into a line of police guarding a fuel distribution terminal in Baja California. That situation caused the border to be closed for several hours Saturday.

