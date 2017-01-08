Experienced Ventura Homeowners On Storm Alert

VENTURA (CBSLA.com) — The next round of rain is expected early Monday morning but that doesn’t have anyone in Ventura overly worried. However, homeowners are ready.
On Sunday officials did not order evacuations but sent a text alert saying to be on guard. A flash-flood watch was in effect overnight.
“Almost everybody here has an emergency bag packed,” a homeowner said.
A hillside, charred from a wildfire in 2014 turned into mud and debris flows that drowned several homes back then. A few houses are still red-tagged and considered unsafe to live in.
As the rain moves in, homeowners have less of a need to move out for the week this time.
Camarillo Springs has taken steps to make it safer for homeowners by offering debris fences now on the hillside.
Mother Nature, who has twice caused panic here, is also helping out.
“It was all black, look up there now, it’s all green and more and more vegetation is coming to us every year,” a homeowner said. “We’re optimistic and we’re hopeful,”