Coroner Identifies Alleged Burglar Fatally Shot By Resident In Long Beach

LONG BEACH (CBSLA.com) — The Coroner Sunday identified an alleged burglar who was fatally shot by a resident in Long Beach.
The shooting took place about 5:15 a.m. Jan. 2, in the 200 block of East Artesia Boulevard, according to Long Beach police.
Arriving officers found Andrew Deleon, 29, suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest. The unidentified man who shot Deleon remained at the scene and was detained for questioning by officers, police said.
RELATED LINK: Alleged Burglar Fatally Shot While Breaking Into Vacant Long Beach Building
The preliminary investigation indicated the shooting took place during a burglary and the resident shot Deleon in self-defense, according to the LBPD.
No arrests have been made.
Deleon was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
The resident said he was bordering up the vacant building when he allegedly confronted Deleon.
Police asked anyone with information to call LBPD Detectives Mark Mattia or Donald Goodman at (562) 570-7244.
(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)