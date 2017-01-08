Best Restaurants In Orange County For Valentine’s Day 2017

Romance is alive and well in Orange County, with a slew of fine restaurants ready to serve lovers on Valentine’s Day. Only the best of these dining places will do to ensure the perfect start to a perfect evening on February 14th this year. Considering booking early at any of the following.



Raya

The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel

1 Ritz Carlton Drive

Dana Point, CA 9262

(949) 240-2000

www.ritzcarlton.com The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel1 Ritz Carlton DriveDana Point, CA 9262(949) 240-2000 At 150 feet above sea level with ocean views from every vantage point, this popular outpost inside the dreamy Ritz-Carlton Laguna Niguel promises to hit it out of the park on Valentine’s Day. The ambience in Raya is so seductive that you’ll feel as if you’re eating chef Richard Sandoval Latin-inspired dishes outdoors. A seasonal menu promises plenty of selective treats on Feb. 14, 2017, including handcrafted cocktails to get you more in the mood for love than when you walked through the door. Don’t miss dining on this kitchen’s awesome Hawaiian ahi ceviche or its miso Alaskan black cod. If you take on either, you’ll surely wind up in heaven with cupid’s arrows hitting you from all sides.



The Beachcomber Cafe

15 Crystal Cove

Newport Coast, CA 92657

(949) 376-6900

www.thebeachcombercafe.com 15 Crystal CoveNewport Coast, CA 92657(949) 376-6900 Want to keep your Valentine’s Day meal mellow without losing out on the romance? Choose to book a table at this Crystal Cove hideaway. The Beachcomber Cafe boasts delightful views and delicious seafood delicacies making for a romantic night to remember.



Summit House Restaurant

2000 E. Bastanchury Road

Fullerton, CA 92835

(714) 671-4111

www.summithouse.com 2000 E. Bastanchury RoadFullerton, CA 92835(714) 671-4111 Impress your date by visiting the Summit House, a hilltop dining spot with inspiration city views and the best prime rib any other eatery in the vicinity has to offer. This Valentine’s dinner-worthy venue is reminiscent of the charming manors you see in the English countryside and the dishes on hand are also British-inspired. That said, be sure to leave room for a mean Yorkshire pudding when you dine in the special occasion restaurant that promises fond memories galore. Related: Best Pumpkin Cocktails In Orange County



The Hobbit

2932 E. Chapman Ave.

Orange, CA 92869

(714) 997-1972

www.thehobbit.com 2932 E. Chapman Ave.Orange, CA 92869(714) 997-1972 The French know all about romance, up to and including the right kind of dishes to share among lovers. Thankfully, The Hobbit has picked up this ability to create this fine cuisine from across the pond and so Valentine’s Day optimists are happy when grabbing a reservation on Feb. 14. Their plates will be filled with everything from TK to TK while their hearts will be full before, during and after such special meals that begin in the ambience filled wine cellar where a flute of Hobbit Champagne to toast this enchanted evening.



Napa Rose

Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa

1313 Disneyland Drive

Anaheim, CA 92802

(714) 635-2300

www.disneyland.disney.go.com Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa1313 Disneyland DriveAnaheim, CA 92802(714) 635-2300 Although heading for Disneyland to dine on Valentine’s Day may not be your first thought as a romantic jaunt, but once you realize how much this particular venue inside Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel has to offer, you’ll be hoping your reservation goes through. Related: 15 Best Restaurants in Orange County

By Jane Lasky