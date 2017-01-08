Best Restaurants In Orange County For Valentine’s Day 2017

Raya
The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel
1 Ritz Carlton Drive
Dana Point, CA 9262
(949) 240-2000
www.ritzcarlton.com
At 150 feet above sea level with ocean views from every vantage point, this popular outpost inside the dreamy Ritz-Carlton Laguna Niguel promises to hit it out of the park on Valentine’s Day. The ambience in Raya is so seductive that you’ll feel as if you’re eating chef Richard Sandoval Latin-inspired dishes outdoors. A seasonal menu promises plenty of selective treats on Feb. 14, 2017, including handcrafted cocktails to get you more in the mood for love than when you walked through the door. Don’t miss dining on this kitchen’s awesome Hawaiian ahi ceviche or its miso Alaskan black cod. If you take on either, you’ll surely wind up in heaven with cupid’s arrows hitting you from all sides.
The Beachcomber Cafe
15 Crystal Cove
Newport Coast, CA 92657
(949) 376-6900
www.thebeachcombercafe.com
Want to keep your Valentine’s Day meal mellow without losing out on the romance? Choose to book a table at this Crystal Cove hideaway. The Beachcomber Cafe boasts delightful views and delicious seafood delicacies making for a romantic night to remember.
Summit House Restaurant
2000 E. Bastanchury Road
Fullerton, CA 92835
(714) 671-4111
www.summithouse.com
Impress your date by visiting the Summit House, a hilltop dining spot with inspiration city views and the best prime rib any other eatery in the vicinity has to offer. This Valentine’s dinner-worthy venue is reminiscent of the charming manors you see in the English countryside and the dishes on hand are also British-inspired. That said, be sure to leave room for a mean Yorkshire pudding when you dine in the special occasion restaurant that promises fond memories galore.
The Hobbit
2932 E. Chapman Ave.
Orange, CA 92869
(714) 997-1972
www.thehobbit.com
The French know all about romance, up to and including the right kind of dishes to share among lovers. Thankfully, The Hobbit has picked up this ability to create this fine cuisine from across the pond and so Valentine’s Day optimists are happy when grabbing a reservation on Feb. 14. Their plates will be filled with everything from TK to TK while their hearts will be full before, during and after such special meals that begin in the ambience filled wine cellar where a flute of Hobbit Champagne to toast this enchanted evening.
Napa Rose
Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa
1313 Disneyland Drive
Anaheim, CA 92802
(714) 635-2300
www.disneyland.disney.go.com
Although heading for Disneyland to dine on Valentine’s Day may not be your first thought as a romantic jaunt, but once you realize how much this particular venue inside Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel has to offer, you’ll be hoping your reservation goes through.
Related: 15 Best Restaurants in Orange County