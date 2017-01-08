Best Activities To Do This Week In Los Angeles – January 9

It’s a week of returning favorites, as the LA Art Show, dineL.A., and Cirque du Soleil’s most recent spectacular come back to Los Angeles. Those plus a free reading of a classic play, musical entertainment of American standards and Hawaiian tradition, and sand sledding, means there are plenty of ways to eat, see, and play your way through the week.

Monday, January 9



“The Birthday Party”

A Noise Within

3352 E Foothill Blvd.

Pasadena, CA 91107

(626) 356-3100

www.anoisewithin.org A Noise Within3352 E Foothill Blvd.Pasadena, CA 91107(626) 356-3100 One of Harold Pinter’s most famous works, “The Birthday Party,” will be performed tonight by acclaimed classical repertory theatre, A Noise Within. This full-length play by the Nobel Prize-winning playwright tells the story of a small birthday party gone wrong when two sinister strangers arrive. The free reading is being performed as part of the company’s ongoing series of free play readings by resident artists

Tuesday, January 10



Sand Sledding

Various Locations Various Locations Who says you have to trek all the way up to the mountains to go sledding? Every winter, sand berms erected to create natural storm walls at the beach are taken over by Angelenos and cheap plastic sleds for some sand sledding fun. One of the most popular spots is just south of the Venice Beach Pier, where the berm starts at the pier and stretches the length of the parking lot. Further down the coast, Dockweiler State Beach and Hermosa Beach host some great hills, while up in Malibu, Zuma Beach offers a sweet sandy slope perfect for a family outing where no chains or snow suits are required.

Wednesday, January 11



Los Angeles Art Show Opening Night

Los Angeles Convention Center

1201 South Figueroa St.

Los Angeles, CA 90015

(310) 822-9145

www.laartshow.com Los Angeles Convention Center1201 South Figueroa St.Los Angeles, CA 90015(310) 822-9145 It’s opening day of the region’s preeminent art fair, the LA Art Show. One of the world’s largest and longest running art fairs, the show takes up 150,000 square feet of exhibition space, and sees nearly 70,000 attendees. Over 100 galleries from more than 20 countries are participating in this 22nd edition of the show. Tonight the LA Art Show hosts a special Opening Night Premiere Party, with proceeds benefiting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The show takes place in the West Hall, and runs through January 15.

Thursday, January 12



Cirque du Soleil’s “Toruk – The First Flight”

The Forum

3900 W Manchester Blvd.

Inglewood, CA 90305

www.cirquedusoleil.com The Forum3900 W Manchester Blvd.Inglewood, CA 90305 After a nearly sold out run last year at the STAPLES Center, Cirque du Soleil’s “Toruk – The First Flight” is returning to Los Angeles. Based on the film Avatar, the show is set in the fantastical, jungle-like world of Pandora, thousands of years before the events of the film. Expect impressive high flying acrobatics, elaborate costuming, and stunning visuals in this story of two Na’vi boys’ attempt to save the sacred Tree of Souls from a natural catastrophe.

Friday, January 13



Celebrate The Beginnning Of dineL.A. Winter Restaurant Week

Multiple Restaurants

www.discoverlosangeles.com Multiple Restaurants Foodies can rejoice because dineL.A. is back for its winter run! Enjoy two delicious weeks of dining out at new restaurants, or visiting old favorites, all offering special lunch and dinner menus. Over 300 restaurants are participating in this showcase of of L.A.’s diverse culinary landscape. It’s a great time to check out new dining experiences, like the K Ramen. Burger. Beer. pop-up, (check out the Black Miso Ramen), timeless spots like Wolfgang Puck’s Spago, and Angeleno favorites like SUGARFISH.

Saturday, January 14



See Matthew Morrison in Concert

The Eli & Edythe Broad Stage

1310 11th St.

Santa Monica, CA 90401

(310) 434-3200

www.thebroadstage.com The Eli & Edythe Broad Stage1310 11th St.Santa Monica, CA 90401(310) 434-3200 You may have met Matthew Morrison on the musical comedy series “Glee,” but he’s much more than a singing high school teacher. The Tony, Emmy, and Golden-Globe nominated artist is also a Broadway star, and tonight he’ll be performing an evening of standards and favorites. Backed by a top flight jazz band on the Broad Stage, Morrison is sure to win you over with his charm and talent.

Sunday, January 15



Southern California Slack Key Festival

The Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center

1935 Manhattan Beach Blvd.

Redondo Beach, CA 90278

www.kalakoa.com The Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center1935 Manhattan Beach Blvd.Redondo Beach, CA 90278 Take a musical trip to the Hawaiian islands from the comfort of the Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center, as the venue once again brings Grammy-winning slack key guitarists, premiere hula dancers, and special guest performers to the mainland. Considered one of the oldest viable music traditions, Hawaiian Slack Key Guitar is a solo, finger-picked style where the strings are “slacked” to produce various tunings. Along with the concert, an Island Marketplace will be set up with shave ice, Hawaiian food, and lots of great island products.

Article by Kellie Fell.