Ball’s 21 Points Leads UCLA Over Stanford

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lonzo Ball scored 21 points and No. 4 UCLA led all the way in beating Stanford 89-75 on Sunday night.

Bryce Alford added 17 points and TJ Leaf had 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Bruins (16-1, 3-1 Pac-12), who improved to 10-0 at Pauley Pavilion. They hit 11 3-pointers, led by Ball and Alford with four apiece.

Michael Humphrey had a career-high 27 points and 14 rebounds before fouling out in the last two minutes for Stanford (8-8, 0-4) in his first double-double of the season.

The Bruins dominated the first half, shooting 53 percent on their way to a 48-30 lead at the break. They made eight 3-pointers in the half, with Ball hitting two in a row and Leaf following with another 1 ½ minutes into the game.

Stanford shot better in the second half when it outscored UCLA 45-41. The Cardinal cut its deficit from 20 points down to 61-50 on a pair of free throws by Cameron Walker. Not long after, the Bruins pushed their lead back to 19 points on two free throws by Ball that capped a 7-0 run.

BIG PICTURE

Stanford: The Cardinal is struggling mightily, having lost its first four Pac-12 games. The future looks bleak, too, with leading scorer and rebounder Reid Travis out indefinitely with a right shoulder injury sustained in practice earlier in the week.

UCLA: The one-loss Bruins continue to roll along, with six players averaging in double figures. Seven of their eight regular contributors have more assists than turnovers.

TIDBITS

Stanford: Cartwright had career highs in points (18), rebounds (5) and (9) assists. … Humphrey was called for a technical after he dunked in the first half. … The Cardinal went 0-3 in its stretch of playing three consecutive ranked teams, the first time that’s happened since 2001-02 when Stanford also faced Arizona, USC and UCLA. Back then, the Cardinal lost to the L.A. schools and beat Arizona.

UCLA: The Bruins have won their last 11 home games against Stanford, a streak that began after a 75-64 loss to the Cardinal on Jan. 20, 2005.

UP NEXT

Stanford: Hosts Washington State on Thursday

UCLA: Visits Colorado on Thursday in the second league road trip of the season.