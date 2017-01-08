A Look at The NFL Playoff Picture

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — With Wild Card weekend out of the way it’s time to take a look and see how the NFL postseason is shaking out.

On Sunday, Aaron Rodgers threw for 259 yards and two touchdowns and The Packers knocked out the Giants, who saw limited action from Odell Beckham, Jr., 23-16 at Lambeau Field. Green Bay will play the NFC East Champion Cowboys in Dallas in the NFC Divisional Round on Sunday.

Le’Veon Bell broke Franco Harris’ team postseason record with 167 rushing yards. He also had two touchdowns as host Pittsburgh dispatched Miami 30-12. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger had to use a walking boot after game due to an ankle injury on the final sack of the game. The Steelers will play the AFC West Champion Chiefs in Kansas City Sunday. Roethlisberger vows to play.

On Saturday, Houston easily handled the injury-riddled and visiting Raiders who looked to third-string quarterback and rookie Connor Cook, but there wasn’t enough experience there. The Texans will visit the New England Patriots Saturday in the AFC Divisional Round. The Patriots finished the season with NFL’s best record at 14-2.

Russell Wilson was 23-of-30 passing and the Seattle Seahawks took care of the visiting Detroit Lions 26-6. The Lions set an NFL record with their ninth straight postseason loss. Seattle will travel to play the NFC South Champion Atlanta Falcons in the Divisional Round Saturday.

DIVISIONAL ROUNDS

Saturday, Jan. 14

Seattle at Atlanta, 1:35 PST

Texas at New England, 5:15 PST

Sunday, January 15

Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 10:05 AM PST

Green Bay at Dallas, 1:40 PST

CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Sunday, Jan 22

NFC Championship, 1:05 PST

AFC Championship, 3:40 PST

SUPER BOWL LI

At Houston. Sunday, February 5, 3:30 PST