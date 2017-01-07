San Ysidro Border Entry Into Mexico Shut Down Over Gas-Price Protests

SAN YSIDRO (CBSLA.com) — The Mexican Border at the San Ysidro’s port of entry has been shut down because of protesters.
A protest against Mexico’s 20 percent gasoline price hike turned violent Saturday after a lone protester drove his truck into a line of police guarding a fuel distribution terminal in Baja California.
As of 8:15 p.m. the southbound lanes into Mexico from United States are closed.
The northbound lanes out of Mexico into the U.S. are open.
