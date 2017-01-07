San Ysidro Border Entry Into Mexico Shut Down Over Gas-Price Protests

January 7, 2017 8:19 PM

SAN YSIDRO (CBSLA.com) — The Mexican Border at the San Ysidro’s port of entry has been shut down because of protesters.

A protest against Mexico’s 20 percent gasoline price hike turned violent Saturday after a lone protester drove his truck into a line of police guarding a fuel distribution terminal in Baja California.

As of 8:15 p.m. the southbound lanes into Mexico from United States are closed.

The northbound lanes out of Mexico into the U.S. are open.

We’ll continuing to bring you updates as they become available.

