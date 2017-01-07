Off Duty Nurse Discovers Woman Fatally Shot Inside Car

January 7, 2017 6:18 PM

SYLMAR (CBSLA.com) — When a BMW came to an abrupt stop on the curb at the corner of Harding Street and Tripoli Avenue in Sylmar Saturday around 9 a.m., a nearby nurse suspected something was wrong and sprang into action, but it was too late.

Britney Irving had just come home from her overnight shift at a local hospital.

“I told my parents about it and they said why don’t you go check it out.  You’re a nurse.  Someone could be in trouble,” Irving said.

In fact, someone was in trouble. Irving found a young woman inside the car with a gunshot would.

She tried to check the victim for a pulse.

“I tried to see if she would respond to me,” Irving said. “She didn’t respond. My dad and one of my neighbors came out. I told them to call 911.”

They pulled the woman out of car and started CPR – until paramedics arrived.

Police say the victim died from a single gunshot wound to the upper body. They also found a bullet hole in a car window. The victim was also a nurse.

Irving’s father says he hopes police are able to find the person responsible because the victim was wearing scrubs – just like his daughter was when she ran over to help.

No motive has been determined.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It
Follow Us On Twitter

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia