LAX Security Beefed Up In Wake Of Deadly Ft. Lauderdale Airport Shooting

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Air travelers nationwide are seeing heightened security following the deadly shooting at Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

Extra security was noticeable earlier Saturday at LAX. Checkpoints were set up at the entrance ramps.

Meanwhile passengers say they’re taking some extra steps themselves.

When the Lyde’s travel nowadays they always have a few pieces of luggage, and frankly, some anxiety.

Coming home from a Florida vacation the LA couple arrived at LAX Saturday, two hours delayed and a little distressed. They had flown out of the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood airport not 24 hours after a mass shooting there left five people dead and six others wounded — terror was captured on cell phone video.

“Just coming to the airport alone, anywhere where it’s crowded, you know I’m like looking around,” Sharon Lyde said.

Travelers arriving at LAX this weekend might see additional checkpoints and more visible, armed patrols. However, the LAX Police Chief said late Friday they haven’t heard of anything that would indicate a threat to LAX.

Still, some passengers say they always keep an eye out during extra hours at airports, ready to say something if they see something.

“So people like to think well I’ll go here, it’s safe, there’s never a safe place stuff always comes, so you just have to keep that in mind, pay attention to everything that goes on,” Helbert Lyde said.

There were limited direct flights from Fort Lauderdale coming into LAX Saturday at least one was cancelled, another was more than three hours delayed as that airport gets back on schedule.