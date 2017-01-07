2 Dead, 2 Wounded In Pasadena Shootings

PASADENA (CBSLA.com) – Police were investigating three shootings that left two people dead and two others wounded overnight Friday in Pasadena, but it wasn’t immediately clear whether the incidents were related.

At 11:53 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a shooting in the 70 block of Pepper Street where they found a 23-year-old man fatally wounded, according to Lt. Vasken Gourdikian of the Pasadena Police Department.

Within minutes, Pasadena Fire paramedics reported they were treating a second gunshot victim described as a 38-year-old woman, Gourdikian said. She was taken to a local area hospital in critical condition, he said.

In that same time period, a single-car crash occurred at the intersection of California Boulevard and Saint John Avenue where responding officers discovered two additional gunshot victims at the scene of the crash, he said.

The driver, a 23-year-old man, died at the scene, Gourdikian said. His male passenger sustained a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening and was transported to an area hospital for treatment, he added.

Police were investigating a motive for the crimes and whether the shootings were related, Gourdikian said. Identification of the deceased were being withheld until their families are notified, he added.

As a result of the car crash and shootings, California Boulevard was closed between Saint John and Fair Oaks avenues for the investigation, Gourdikian said.

The southbound Long Beach (710) Freeway transition to California Boulevard also was closed for the investigation, police said.

Anyone with information was urged to call the Pasadena Police Department at 626-744-4241.

