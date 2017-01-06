Hundreds Of Union Workers Expected To Strike At UCLA During Contract Negotiations

WESTWOOD (CBSLA.com) — Hundreds of unionized workers, including electricians, plumbers and carpenters, are expected to stage a five-day strike at UCLA Friday in the midst of contract negotiations with the university.
Campus officials, however, said they have a plan in place to “ensure that hospitals and clinics remain open and fully operational, and continue to serve the medical needs of patients and the community.”
Union officials contend its members have gone four years without a raise, and the university has refused to negotiate wages covering past years “despite admitting to budgeting for those unpaid wages.”
Officials with Teamsters Local 2010 say the strike could affect some campus operations such as medical centers.
Residents have been urged to reschedule non-essential appointments.
According to UCLA, the university’s most recent contract offer included an immediate 12.5 percent pay hike, a 2.25 percent signing bonus and 3 percent salary increases in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020.
The walkout is expected to mirror a one-day job action the union held in November at UCLA and UC San Diego.
