Moreno Valley Man Says Someone Shot An Arrow And Struck His Vehicle — Was He The Target?

MORENO VALLEY (CBSLA.com) — A Moreno Valley man says someone shot a metal-tipped arrow that nearly hit him Wednesday evening.

“It’s a little bit scary you know,” Moises Reza told CBS2’s Tina Patel.

Reza still doesn’t want to think about what could have happened if the arrow struck him.

He said he was just finishing up his evening walk on Canyon Vista Road when he heard something whiz by.

“When it hit, it kind of sounds like a baseball hit my car. that was the actual noise, like a baseball hitting the car. I turn on my flashlight and I see it’s an arrow,” Reza says.

The arrow struck the front of his car, just a few feet from where he’d been walking.

“So it went through the grill of the car, it actually pierced my condenser. And that’s metal, aluminum and metal. If that hits a person, a body, it could really do some damage,” Reza said.

Reza said he jumped into the car immediately to call 911. That is when he says he noticed a gray pickup truck with tinted windows across the street.

“There’s a dirt road that is right on the side of that hill, I guess it’s an entry way to that dirt lot. That’s where I saw it come out of.”

He saw the pickup truck pull out and start heading down Perris Boulevard, Reza thought about following to try to get a license plate. but the person on dispatch told him not to — they said they didn’t know if there might be other weapons in the truck.

Reza is hoping police find the arrow owner. He wants to know if the driver was just playing around or specifically targeting him.

“The only thing here is this light, the car. not much else. so it makes you wonder what they were really aimed at?,” Reza said.

He’s also warning his neighbors to be on the lookout.

“This is dangerous, it’s not a game,” Reza said.