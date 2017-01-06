Expert: California Drought Far From Over Even With Recent Storms

January 6, 2017 10:30 PM
Filed Under: california, Drought, Rain

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — This winter seems to be the wettest Southern California has seen in years as steady rain continues to fall.

Although the Southland’s barren landscape has been slowing coming back to life and turning green again, “we are not yet out of the drought,” said Tim Barr, Director of Water Resources at Western Municipal Water District in Riverside.

“It’s going take an awful lot of snow in Northern California and an awful lot of rain in Southern California to get us out of this drought. I don’t predict that we will get out anytime soon,” he said.

But Barr said he was excited about a big storm expected up North, where Southern California gets a third of its water supply.

“About 35 percent of our water comes from outside, from Northern California and Colorado River,” he added.

More than 33 million people in California are currently affected by the drought, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Click here for a look at the Golden State’s drought conditions.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It
Follow Us On Twitter

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia