Expert: California Drought Far From Over Even With Recent Storms

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — This winter seems to be the wettest Southern California has seen in years as steady rain continues to fall.
Although the Southland’s barren landscape has been slowing coming back to life and turning green again, “we are not yet out of the drought,” said Tim Barr, Director of Water Resources at Western Municipal Water District in Riverside.
“It’s going take an awful lot of snow in Northern California and an awful lot of rain in Southern California to get us out of this drought. I don’t predict that we will get out anytime soon,” he said.
But Barr said he was excited about a big storm expected up North, where Southern California gets a third of its water supply.
“About 35 percent of our water comes from outside, from Northern California and Colorado River,” he added.
More than 33 million people in California are currently affected by the drought, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
