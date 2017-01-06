Best Activities To Do This Week In Orange County – January 6

It’s likely that this first week back from the holiday break can be challenging to get back into the swing of things. Getting reacquainted with the first week back is never easy, but this weekend offers several great options to have some fun! For those looking to stay close to home in Orange County, there are plenty of ideas that will ensure a rejuvenating couple of days off.

Friday, January 6



Fullerton Art Walk

223 W Santa Fe Ave.

Fullerton, CA 92832

(714) 871-2727

www.fullertonartwalk.com 223 W Santa Fe Ave.Fullerton, CA 92832(714) 871-2727 Consuming the downtown hub of Fullerton on the first Friday of each month, the art walk functions like a neighborhood celebration connecting the businesses and galleries as one in the same. The city’s coffee shops, comic book stores, cupcakery, boutiques and galleries like the Hibbleton and PAS all feature vibrant art from locally cultivated contributors. Coupled with the city’s watering holes and restaurants, the evening foot traffic creates an energy in the streets that makes the artwalk a no-brainer night on the town. The North OC suburb has storied roots in music, art, and culture which makes an art gathering just that much more impressive. With some two dozen participating locations, the art is in abundance and the attendees and presenters really make the Fullerton Artwalk an inviting experience.

Saturday, January 7



AMA Supercross

Angel Stadium

2000 E Gene Autry Way

Anaheim, CA 92806

www.supercrosslive.com Angel Stadium2000 E Gene Autry WayAnaheim, CA 92806 The AMA Supercross has been an integral part of Southern California motorsports since 1974. Every January, Angel Stadium is full of fans looking for the high flying drama happening in the dirt. Among the dominate names, riders like Chad Reed, Ryan Dungey, and Ken Roczen aim to take the crown from the missing Ryan Viilopoto after a two year reign at the top. Anaheim is such a popular stop on the AMA tour that the series does two races at the Stadium in the same month. With some changes to the format of the races including a new timed component, the riders will be jockeying for prime position and giving the fans a heck of a show. There will be flying motorcycles in Anaheim this Saturday night.





Panning for Gold

Mission San Juan Capistrano

26801 Ortega Hwy.

San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675

(949) 234-1300

www.missionsjc.com Mission San Juan Capistrano26801 Ortega Hwy.San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675(949) 234-1300 Among the most historically rich destinations in California statewide, Mission San Juan Capistrano is not only one of the most scenic destinations among the California missions, it’s one of the most culturally important. If digging into the identity of California just isn’t going to work in keeping the kids entertained, the Mission also has fantastic event programming that gives the younger ones a chance to experience the acres of grounds without getting weighed down in the details. On both Saturday and Sunday, the Mission will give visitors the chance to pan for gold, build adobe bricks, and take home an arrowhead necklace for just five bucks. The obvious history lesson of the mission might stick a bit better if there was some fun associated with it.

Sunday, January 8



Club 55 Motor Mayhem

OC Marketplace

Orange County Fairgrounds

Newport Beach, CA 92663

(949) 723-6616

www.socalcarculture.com OC MarketplaceOrange County FairgroundsNewport Beach, CA 92663(949) 723-6616 The community of car enthusiasts of Club 55 have made the OC Marketplace at the fairgrounds their weekly destination in a gathering that is equal parts car show and family meeting. Pulling in their classic hot rods, muscle cars, vintage bikes, and even high-end exotic automobiles, the participants double as fans everyone in attendance indulges their sincere appreciation for all things automotive. With gates opening at 8am for coffee and conversation, the gathering goes from 11am to 3pm and usually couples live entertainment and BBQ for a complete afternoon of socializing around some incredible cars. Whatever your level of car knowledge, the Motor Mayhem is always a great way to spend your Sunday.

Article by Ramon Gonzales.