UCLA Workers To Hold Five-Day Walkout Amid Labor Dispute

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com/AP) — About 600 plumbers, electricians and other workers plan to strike UCLA over what their union calls unfair and illegal labor practices as it negotiates a new contract.
Teamsters Local 2010 says a five-day walkout will begin at midnight Friday. The union says it could disrupt operations at the UCLA campus, its medical centers in Los Angeles and Santa Monica, and Saturday’s men’s basketball game against Stanford.
However, UCLA says it’s developed plans to keep the campus and the medical facilities fully operational.
The strike will be followed on Tuesday by a one-day strike against the entire University of California system and hospitals by thousands of clerical and administrative support workers.
The Teamsters are negotiating contracts for both types of employees.
Members of Teamsters Local 2010 also held a strike at UCLA in November.
