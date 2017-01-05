Light, Steady Rain Falls Across Southern California

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Light, steady rain fell on the Southland Thursday morning.
Around .12 inch of rain was recorded in downtown Los Angeles, while nearly a half-inch was recorded in Los Angeles County valleys, according to the National Weather Service.
CBS2’s Craig Herrera reported a wind advisory has been issued for parts of San Bernardino and Riverside counties.
Temperatures will reach the low 50s in Los Angeles County, and high 50s to low 60s in Orange County.
More rain is in the forecast for Saturday and Monday.
