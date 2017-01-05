Rain A Factor In Several Crashes Throughout Southern California

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Several crashes and rain-slick roads have made Thursday’s morning commute a slow-going slog.
The latest crash happened at about 5:48 a.m. at La Cienega Boulevard and Stocker in Ladera Heights involving a two-car vehicle head-on collision. It’s not known if anyone was injured in that crash.
At the height of the rainfall, a big rig collided with a small car at 3:30 a.m. on the eastbound Pomona (60) Freeway, just east of Lorena Street. All eastbound lanes were closed until 6 a.m. California Highway Patrol Officer Alex Rubio said rain was believed to be a factor in the crash.
In Burbank, several lanes of the northbound Golden State (5) Freeway at Buena Vista Street after a vehicle crashed into the center divider at about 3:33 a.m. At least one lane on each side of the freeway were expected to remain closed until 8 a.m.
There was no immediate word of injuries, Rubio said.
