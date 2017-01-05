Mammoth Mountain Reports Up To 7 Feet Of Snow Over 2 Days

MAMMOTH LAKES (AP) — The big storm tracking across the central section of California is dropping significant mountain snow.
The Mammoth Mountain ski resort in the Eastern Sierra said Thursday it has received 40 inches to 7 feet of snow in a day and a half.
The resort says snow is expected to continue throughout the day and the powerful storm may put chairlifts on hold.
Mammoth Mountain is near Yosemite National Park, about 300 miles north of Los Angeles.
