Mammoth Mountain Reports Up To 7 Feet Of Snow Over 2 Days

January 5, 2017 11:32 AM
Filed Under: Mammoth Mountain, Snowfall

MAMMOTH LAKES (AP) — The big storm tracking across the central section of California is dropping significant mountain snow.

The Mammoth Mountain ski resort in the Eastern Sierra said Thursday it has received 40 inches to 7 feet of snow in a day and a half.

The resort says snow is expected to continue throughout the day and the powerful storm may put chairlifts on hold.

Mammoth Mountain is near Yosemite National Park, about 300 miles north of Los Angeles.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia