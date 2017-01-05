LA Sports Council Names Mike Trout Sportsman Of The Year

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim center fielder and American League Most Valuable Player Mike Trout was named today the 2016 Sportsman of the Year by the Los Angeles Sports Council.
Trout won the MVP award last year for the second time in his career, posting a .315 batting average with 29 home runs, 100 RBIs and 30 stolen bases. He also led Major League Baseball in runs, walks and on-base percentage.
His MVP honor marked only the fifth time in MLB history the award was presented to a player on a team that had a losing record.
The Sportsman of the Year Award will be presented during the 12th annual L.A. Sports Awards ceremony on Feb. 27 at the Beverly Hilton.
Nine-time Olympic track-and-field medalist Allyson Felix was named Wednesday as the council’s Sportswoman of the Year.
