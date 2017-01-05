Boy, 16, Seriously Injured After Bicycle Collides With Sheriff’s Squad Car

PALMDALE (CBSLA.com) — A 16-year-old boy was hospitalized in serious condition Thursday after his bicycle collided with a sheriff’s squad car in Palmdale, authorities said.
The crash happened at 11:24 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of 47th Street and Avenue S, Los Angeles County sheriff’s Sgt. Oscar Martinez said.
The deputy was driving north on 47th and had a green light as he approached Avenue S when the cyclist entered the intersection against the red light, Martinez said. The deputy was unable to stop in time and struck him.
The teen was taken to a hospital in serious condition. The intersection was closed for the investigation.
(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)