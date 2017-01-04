Woman’s Home Burglarized While Recovering From Leg Amputation

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) – A Los Angeles DJ with diabetes and a history of health issues had her home burglarized while she was recovering from amputation surgery last month.
Rynn Miller, 26, was diagnosed with diabetes when she was just 9-years-old. Over the years she has had to deal with a number of health issues. In October she was sent to the hospital. In December, part of her leg had to be amputated.
After months in the hospital, and just days before coming home, she learned her apartment had been burglarized. The suspects took her DJ equipment, a GoPro camera, an Xbox 360 and two guitars. Miller DJs for weddings, parties and events.
“They took my stereo system,” Millers said. “The one thing I was looking forward to was being able to go home and listen to records and just drink tea. And I couldn’t even do that.”
Los Angeles police are investigating. A GoFundMe account has been set up to help Miller replace her stolen items. To donate, click here.