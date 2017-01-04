Elderly Woman Reported Missing In Glendale

January 4, 2017 4:49 AM
Filed Under: Missing Person, Missing Woman

GLENDALE (CBSLA.com) — Detectives sought the public’s help Wednesday to locate a woman believed to be in her 70s who was reported missing in Glendale.

According to police, Liza Galstian was last seen around 2 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of S. Adams Street.

Galstian speaks very little English and is fearful of strangers.

Detectives described her as an Armenian woman who has blonde hair, green eyes, stands 5-foot-3 tall and weighs 110 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white coat, a black shirt and a knee length black skirt.

Anyone with information about Galstian’s whereabouts has been urged to call 911.

