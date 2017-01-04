Rob Schneider Floats Bid For 49ers On Twitter

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Comedian Rob Schneider, like many 49ers fans, is ready for some changes after the team’s dismal 2-14 campaign this season.

The frequent Adam Sandler collaborator and Bay Area native went so far as to offer on Monday to put together a group of investors to buy the team from current owner and chief executive Jed York.

Dear @JedYork There IS a chance for change at the top! I will put together a consortium of buyers. Please sell me @49ers. Rob Schneider — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) January 2, 2017

The offer came amid significant upheaval in the 49ers organization. General manager Trent Baalke and head coach Chip Kelly were both fired at the end of the season.

Schneider is not the only fan wondering if York can be replaced. A reporter asked York on Monday why he shouldn’t also be fired for the team’s awful performance.

“I own the team,” York replied. “You don’t dismiss owners.”

Schneider’s potential bid for the team would appear to be a response to that comment.

It’s not entirely clear how serious the comedian is about the offer. The 49ers organization is valued by Forbes at $3 billion.

Schneider later added that his first action as owner would be to install 49ers legend and NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Young as general manager of football operations.

If Yorks sell @49ers to our group,

our first move would be to make Steve Young General Manager of football operations.@CBSSportsRadio — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) January 4, 2017

York had not publicly responded to Schneider’s offer on Wednesday.