Report: Burglars Paint Anti-Gay Slurs On Walls Of Van Nuys Home

January 4, 2017 7:27 AM
Filed Under: Anti-Gay Slurs, Hate Crime, Van Nuys

VAN NUYS (CBSLA.com) — A burglary and vandalism at a Van Nuys home is being investigated Wednesday as a hate crime, police said.

An open door was reported at a home in the 7400 block of Vista Del Monte Avenue at about 6 p.m. Tuesday, Los Angeles police spokeswoman Officer Liliana Preciado said.

Officers who arrived at the scene found the door open and entered the property to make sure there were no suspects inside.

The officers found “severe” property damage to the home and, based on the evidence, are labeling the evidence a hate crime, Preciado said.

Anti-gay slurs were reportedly painted on the home’s walls.

No suspect information was released.

