One Dead In Officer-involved Shooting In Pomona

POMONA (CBSLA.com) – A suspect was shot and killed by Pomona police Wednesday evening.
The fatal shooting occurred at 7 p.m. in the 900 block of North San Antonio Avenue, according to the Pomona Police Department.
The circumstances that precipitated the shooting were not confirmed, although a man and woman were airlifted to area hospitals with unknown injuries, police said.
There was no word that any officers were hurt in the incident.
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department was investigating, per department protocol.
