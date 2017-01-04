DOT Grants $1.6B To Extend Metro’s Purple Line To Century City

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — City officials held a news conference Wednesday to announce extension plans for subway service through Beverly Hills and Culver City.
At 9 a.m., Mayor Eric Garcetti, U.S. Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx and other local officials released information about a $1.6 billion federal grant, which will be used to fund the second phase of Metro’s Westside Purple Line extension project.
According to Metro, the 2.6-mile extension will help improve transit access to educational centers, jobs, and other opportunities in West Los Angeles.
Phase two will offer additional subway stops along Wilshire Boulevard between downtown Los Angeles and Century City.
Metro stations will be added at the Wilshire/Rodeo and Century City/Constellation locations. They are expected to open in 2026, and will account for over 36,000 daily trips by 2035.
“The Obama Administration is making an important investment in the future of the Los Angeles region,” Foxx said. “Thanks to a strong local vision and federal support, Los Angeles will continue its transformation from the nation’s car capital to one that embraces sustainable, multimodal solutions that increase access to opportunity.”
The third and final section of the project, which will bring the Purple Line to UCLA’s Westwood campus and the Veteran’s Administration Hospital, is currently being planned.