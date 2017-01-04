Lakers Fan Hits $95,000 Half-Court Shot, Says He’ll Buy Mom A New Car

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — It’s the dream of every Laker fan: to hit the big half-court shot at the Staples Center in front of a cheering crowd.

Jerald Acoba made the dream a reality Tuesday night during a game when the Lakers hit a season-high 17 three-point shots – and netted a cool $95,000 in the process.

The 30-year-old fan from Tulare, Calif., took center court before the fourth quarter of the Lakers’ win over the Memphis Grizzlies and put on a show for the sold-out crowd before chucking the ball from half-court and watching it rattle around the rim before falling through the net.

Jerald Acoba, from Tulare, CA sinks the @arialv Big Shot Jackpot to take home $95,000! pic.twitter.com/ri3StX8vTm — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 4, 2017

After hitting the shot, Acoba celebrated with D’Angelo Russell, Nick Young, and Julius Randle on the sidelines and drew cheers from the crowd by mimicking Russell’s trademark move by pointing to his arms.

Count it! Jerald has ice in his veins as he hits tonight's Aria #BigShotJackpot, taking home $95,000!! ❄️ ❄️ A photo posted by Lakers Scene (@lakersscene) on Jan 3, 2017 at 9:38pm PST

“It’s good to see a lot of fans keeping that ‘ice in the veins’ going,” Russell said after the game. “I appreciate everybody for that. That’s a lot of money, man. Take care of it.”

Acoba said he would use the money to buy his mother a new car to replace her aging van.

“She’s always been there for me when I need her,” Acoba said. “She’s always there to help me out. It’s my turn to repay the favor to her.”

Acoba’s shot made him the second winner of the Lakers’ Big Shot Jackpot this season after Santa Maria resident Travis Milne of won $35,000 back in November.