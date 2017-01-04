‘Hollyweed’ Prankster Case Could Be Presented To Prosecutors

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com/AP) — Days after a prankster scaled a fence and altered the Hollywood sign to read “HOLLYWeeD,” LAPD detectives say they plan to submit their case to prosecutors for possible prosecution.
Officer Aareon Jefferson said Wednesday that investigators are talking to a possible suspect in connection with the trespassing case, but declined to name the person.
A Los Angeles artist, Zach Fernandez, has taken credit on social media for the stunt.
Jefferson says detectives would not arrest the prankster on suspicion of misdemeanor trespassing, but would instead present their findings to the district attorney’s office.
Prosecutors would then decide whether or not to file charges.
Police began investigating after a person used giant tarps to change the sign sometime on New Year’s Eve or early New Year’s Day.
The prankster was recorded by security cameras.
Chris Baumgart, chairman of the Hollywood Sign Trust, said Monday that he plans to meet with police officials this week to explore ways to prevent similar acts.
(TM and © Copyright 2016 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2015 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)