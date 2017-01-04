3 Killed, 1 Injured In Fontana Shooting; Gunman Arrested

FONTANA (CBSLA.com) — Three people were killed and one other person was injured after a gunman opened fire at an apartment in Fontana.
Officers responded to the 14500 block of Village Drive around 3 a.m. for report of a shooting.
Upon their arrival, authorities encountered the gunman who threatened them with a gun at the Village Drive Apartments. He was subsequently arrested after a short standoff.
Paramedics pronounced three people dead at the scene. Their identities are being withheld pending family notification.
The other victim was transported to a hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the shooting. An update on their condition was not immediately available.
The motive for the incident remains under investigation.
