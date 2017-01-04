Fire Crews Search Waters Off San Pedro In Response To Reports Of Helicopter Down

SAN PEDRO (CBSLA.com) — Fire crews Wednesday evening were searching the waters off the coast of San Pedro in response to reports of a helicopter down.
Officials were searching the waters off Angels Gate Park, inside the breakwater, the LA Fire Department said.
Fire officials said no aircraft has yet been spotted.
This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.
(©2016 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)