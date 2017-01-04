Fire Crews Search Waters Off San Pedro In Response To Reports Of Helicopter Down

January 4, 2017 6:18 PM
Filed Under: San Pedro

SAN PEDRO (CBSLA.com) — Fire crews Wednesday evening were searching the waters off the coast of San Pedro in response to reports of a helicopter down.

Officials were searching the waters off Angels Gate Park, inside the breakwater, the LA Fire Department said.

Fire officials said no aircraft has yet been spotted.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

