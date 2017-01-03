Teen Dies From Injuries In Northeast LA Hit-And-Run

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) – A teen has died from injuries sustained in a hit-and-run last week in the Northeast Los Angeles.
Nineteen-year-old Ryan Coreas of Los Angeles passed away Monday evening at County-USC Medical Center.
At around 11:10 p.m. on Dec. 28, Coreas was crossing Fletcher Drive, just south of La Clede Avenue, when he was hit by a vehicle. After hitting Coreas, the vehicle fled south on Fletcher. The collision occurred outside a crosswalk.
“I just have a message to the driver,” Ryan’s father Edwin Coreas told KCAL9. “Whoever you are, just come forward, just come forward, that’s all.”
Coreas’ family says he was on his way to a liquor store to pick up a soda when he was struck.
The incident was partly caught on security video. Los Angeles police were working with a vague description of the vehicle. It may have been a red pickup truck with a mattress in the bed, according to police. Witnesses also remembered seeing a beige mini-van in the area around the time of the crash.
“I’m in pain, I’m mourning, our entire family, we need justice, it’s not fair to us,” Ryan’s aunt Olivia Valle said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact LAPD at 213-833-3713, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS. There is a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.