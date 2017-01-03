Students Shocked To See Their Trade School Shut Down

MORENO VALLEY (CBSLA.com) — Students at a Moreno Valley trade school are stunned that their college is closing.
The accrediting body that oversees some 600 schools has lost its accreditation.
That forced many colleges including Sage College to close its doors.
“I’m upset, I feel cheated, I’m so upset about everything,” one student said.
The school specialized in legal careers such as court reporter and paralegal.
Students have two options: drop out of the program with all debts forgiven, or find another school to enroll in.