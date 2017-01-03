Police Arrest Santa Ana Man Accused Of Attacking Female Lyft Driver

SANTA ANA (CBSLA.com) — Police Tuesday arrested a Santa Ana man accused of attacking a Lyft female driver last week.

About 11 a.m. Friday, Terri Stasik stopped at an Arco station at 3414 S. Main Street so her passenger could buy something at the convenience store.

The driver, who recently had surgery on her left foot, had a handicapped placard. She pulled in and parked partially in the handicapped stall. That was when the suspect, Malcolm Ernest May, 47, confronted her, she said.

“I didn’t know I was parked crooked. I didn’t know I was parked that crooked. He started yelling at me. He called me a white piece of trash, saying learn how to driving. So I said sorry. I backed up. I parked right,” Stasik recalled.

The passenger, Kelly Thompson, said when the man began yelling at her and the Lyft driver, she got out of the car to tell the Arco gas station manager what was happening.

“I got out of the car and said: ‘excuse me.’ I said: ‘What is your problem? You have no right to talk to us like that,'” Thompson recalled.

When she came back out from the the store, her driver was out cold. “All I was seeing was her legs and her on the ground,” Thompson added.

“Now, there’s somebody in jail. There’s somebody missing a tooth, all over a parking spot. It’s not worth it,” Santa Ana police Cpl. Anthony Bertagna said.

May was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and robbery.

“Just think that he’s behind bars now, and he can’t do this to any body else,” Stasik said.