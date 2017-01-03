Orange County YouTuber Hospitalized After Missing Mark In Pool-Jumping Stunt

January 3, 2017 3:08 PM
Filed Under: 8Booth

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — An Orange County man whose adrenaline-seeking antics have won him millions of views on YouTube has been hospitalized after a recent stunt went awry.

Anthony Booth Armer of Laguna Niguel, known on YouTube as “8Booth,” says he “shattered” both his feet and heals after he attempted to jump into a hotel pool from a rooftop but failed to clear the side of the pool.

Warning: Disturbing content

The stunt appears to have been attempted at the Pacific Edge Hotel in Laguna Beach. A police lieutenant told the LA Times the jump took place at about 8:20 p.m. on Dec. 28.

Armer has jumped off several local landmarks including cliffs at Crystal Cove State Beach, in some cases narrowly escaping injury or death. He was arrested in October and charged with trespassing.

Armer was attempting to raise money for his medical bills through a GoFundMe campaign.

“Just seeking a little support to keep doing what I’m doing or else I’ll be working the rest of my life to pay this off,” he said on the page.

While dozens of fans donated, some commentators expressed little sympathy for the daredevil given the high-risk nature of his antics.

 

