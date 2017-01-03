Man Suspected Of Murdering His Wife’s Coworkers, Setting Fire To OC Home

WESTMINSTER (CBSLA.com) — Authorities Tuesday continued to investigate a bizarre double murder in Orange County.
Flames tore through a home located in the 5000 block of Northwestern Way around 5:30 a.m. Sunday.
CBS2’s Jasmine Viel reported firefighters had difficulty searching the home due to hoarder-like conditions and multiple rooms.
During a preliminary investigation, authorities found evidence of foul play indicating that the homeowner, Yolanda Holtry, 59, and her 49-year-old coworker had been murdered.
Their bodies were discovered hours later in a field located near a mall in Newport Beach.
Authorities subsequently arrested Christopher Ireland in connection with the murders and arson investigation.
According to police, Ireland’s wife worked with the victims at Stein Mart in Huntington Beach.
Ireland is being held without bail. He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.
The motives for the fire and murders remain under investigation.