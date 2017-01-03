LADWP Board To Vote On Mysterious ‘Customer Bill Of Rights’

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — A “customer bill of rights” will be put to a vote Tuesday by the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power Board of Commissioners, but what exactly is in it is still something of a mystery.

The board’s agenda only mentions the resolution is up for a vote and does not include any specific wording or support materials, but it does say the bill of rights will set standards for the department’s “commitment to its customers, service philosophy and service level goals for customer service, power, water, operations and programs.”

A DWP spokesperson said on Friday that the details of the resolution were still being worked on and would not likely be complete until Tuesday morning. Mayor Eric Garcetti’s office also declined to provide any details.

When David Wright was confirmed by the City Council in September as the scandal-plagued DWP’s newest general manager, Garcetti said one of the first tasks he wanted him to undertake was developing and implementing a customer bill of rights.

Jack Humphreville is president of the DWP Advocacy Committee, which represents Los Angeles neighborhood councils in matters related to the department, and said his committee had not been consulted on the bill of rights. He is skeptical it will have any true impact.

“I think it will be a bunch of bull—-,” he said.

The utility has been under fire due to a series of scandals, including a glitchy billing system implementation that led to a class-action settlement that is expected to pay $67.5 million in refunds to DWP customers.

