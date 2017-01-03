Officials Identify Man Killed In Willowbrook Garage Fire

January 3, 2017 4:48 AM
Filed Under: Deadly Fire, House Fire

WILLOWBROOK (CBSLA.com) — A man who was killed in a garage fire in Willowbrook has been identified, officials said Tuesday.

According to Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office, Null Fountain Jr., 59, was identified as the victim.

The fire was reported shortly after 3:30 a.m. Monday in the 2100 block of East 124th Street.

Upon their arrival, authorities located an attached garage fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters said the garage sustained extensive damage and the house had smoke damage.

Five adults and four children were displaced.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

