Beyonce, Radiohead, Kendrick Lamar To Headline 2017 Coachella Music Festival

January 3, 2017 10:30 AM
Filed Under: Coachella

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Beyonce, Radiohead and Kendrick Lamar will headline this year’s Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival, organizers announced Tuesday.

The full lineup of around 150 performers includes Lorde, Hans Zimmer, Justice, Gucci Mane and The xx.

The festival is held at the Empire Polo Club in Indio on back-to-back weekends: April 14-16 and April 21-23.

Three-day tickets start at $399. More information is available here.

Full lineup:

(©2016 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia