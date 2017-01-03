Beyonce, Radiohead, Kendrick Lamar To Headline 2017 Coachella Music Festival

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Beyonce, Radiohead and Kendrick Lamar will headline this year’s Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival, organizers announced Tuesday.
The full lineup of around 150 performers includes Lorde, Hans Zimmer, Justice, Gucci Mane and The xx.
The festival is held at the Empire Polo Club in Indio on back-to-back weekends: April 14-16 and April 21-23.
Three-day tickets start at $399. More information is available here.
Full lineup:
