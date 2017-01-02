Police Hunt 3 Suspects In Fatal Stabbing Of 22-Year-Old Man

January 2, 2017 8:05 PM
Filed Under: Fatal Stabbing

LOS ANGELES  (CBSLA.com)  —  Homicide Detectives with the LAPD’s Northeast division are hoping the public can lead them to the suspects who fatally stabbed a 22-year-old man.

Early Monday morning, around 2:15, patrol officers responded to a call of an “ambulance cutting” on the 2600 block of Jeffries Avenue.

On arrival, officers were met by Los Angeles City Fire Paramedics, who were treating a male victim. Despite lifesaving efforts, the victim succumbed to his wounds.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was involved in a physical altercation with three men when he was stabbed.

The suspects are described as Latino, 18-20 years of age. They were last seen running north on Jeffries to east Avenue 28.

If you have any information that could lead to an arrest, you’re asked to call LAPD Northeast Homicide Detectives Lenchuk and Martinez at (323) 561-3421.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia