Police Hunt 3 Suspects In Fatal Stabbing Of 22-Year-Old Man

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Homicide Detectives with the LAPD’s Northeast division are hoping the public can lead them to the suspects who fatally stabbed a 22-year-old man.
Early Monday morning, around 2:15, patrol officers responded to a call of an “ambulance cutting” on the 2600 block of Jeffries Avenue.
On arrival, officers were met by Los Angeles City Fire Paramedics, who were treating a male victim. Despite lifesaving efforts, the victim succumbed to his wounds.
A preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was involved in a physical altercation with three men when he was stabbed.
The suspects are described as Latino, 18-20 years of age. They were last seen running north on Jeffries to east Avenue 28.
If you have any information that could lead to an arrest, you’re asked to call LAPD Northeast Homicide Detectives Lenchuk and Martinez at (323) 561-3421.